Russellville Police investigate after caller reported disturbance with weapon

The Russellville Police Department is searching for a man after a caller reported a disturbance with a weapon on Sunday evening.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Russellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of West J Street for reports of a disturbance that involved weapons.

According to reports, the person who initially made the call to the police stated that there was a male who had a firearm.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the male had supposedly left the scene and was headed north.

They then searched the surrounding areas but they were not able to locate the man.

Police state that there's no threat to the public in connection to this incident.