Saline County man charged with 25 counts of possessing child pornography

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — In a statement released by the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the Internet Crimes Task Force has arrested 32-year-old Caleb Gordon for possessing child pornography through an "online messaging service."

On May 17, Gordon was taken into custody and charged with 25 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography after being a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Wright said, "I am proud of the swift investigation by our Detectives that resulted in this arrest. The Saline County Sheriffs Office is committed to relentlessly pursuing offenders who utilize the internet to victimize children."