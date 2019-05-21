COLUMBIA, S.C. — She has a baby on the way, but this former corrections officer could expect some jail time if she's convicted.

Greshica Jene Brown, 29, is accused of having sex with an inmate at the Kirkland Correctional Institution between August and December of 2018.

Now, Brown is pregnant with the inmate's baby, according to an arrest warrant. The pregnancy was reportedly discussed in cell phone conversations and on Facebook.

Brown, who is from Columbia, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office.