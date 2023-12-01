Little Rock school lockdowns lifted as police continue search for suspect

The temporary lockdowns at Stephens Elementary and Central High have been lifted as police investigate a reported sighting of murder suspect Tyler Bland in the area.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The lockdowns at Stephens Elementary and Central High have been lifted as police continue their search in the nearby area.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed that Stephens Elementary and Central High School are on lockdown after 15-year-old murder suspect Tyler Bland was reportedly spotted in the area this morning.

Authorities have not been able to locate him as of 11:20 a.m.