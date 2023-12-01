Little Rock school lockdowns lifted as police continue search for suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The lockdowns at Stephens Elementary and Central High have been lifted as police continue their search in the nearby area.
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed that Stephens Elementary and Central High School are on lockdown after 15-year-old murder suspect Tyler Bland was reportedly spotted in the area this morning.
Authorities have not been able to locate him as of 11:20 a.m.
Bland allegedly shot and killed a man at the Big Country Chateau Apartments on December 26, 2022.