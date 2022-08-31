Scott County adds bodycams for deputies

The addition of Body Cams in Scott county makes Crawford County the only county in our viewing area without Cameras.

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Scott County sheriff‘s office added body cameras to the many tools deputies carry out in the field.

Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores says he and the county judge sat down one day and decided the body cameras would be a good thing. It will help deputies to be held accountable and provide evidence for encounters.

"You know sometimes you'll have a complaint against them," said Shores. "You can go back to the camera either see or hear what went on and it'll resolve it one way or another."

Chief deputy Billy Carnahan says that it will assist the deputies as they sometimes respond to scenes by themselves in their counties 900 square miles.

"We're the only law enforcement witness on the scene so having a video to be able to back up what that officer says took place, what that deputy says took place, could definitely be beneficial," said Carnahan.

While the sheriff says it was an easy decision for Scott County, the chief deputy understands how others could be hesitant.

"People can be reluctant to make change," said Carnahan. "People may be worried about how they would be perceived video taken out of context that sort of thing so it's probably at least part of it and then there's a cost factor as well."

With Scott county bringing body cameras online, it leaves Crawford county as the only sheriff’s office in our area without body cameras.

Meanwhile, Franklin county officials tell 5News some deputies wear body cameras, but not all of them.

Below is what 5News found on what counties had dash and body cams:

Sequoyah County

Sheriff Larry Lane said they have both.

He said the office did not have either but when he was elected in 2017 that was one of his first acts. He said last year he even added body cams to the detention officers (jailers).

Leflore County

They have both. May and June of 2021 got all officers outfitted.

It was one of his campaign promises. The department did not have either before.

Washington County

They have both. Had body cams since December 2021. and have had dash cams for approx 20 years

Benton County

They have both. They got Body cams in May of this year. They outfitted 85 officers with them. They have had dash cam a lot longer.

Logan County

They have body cams, no dash. The sheriff said they had the body cams for about 6 years

Johnson County

They have body cams but did not say if they had dash or not. Isn't sure about the time frame

Madison County

The sheriff said that they have a body and dash cams. Body cams since April of last year, dash cams for 10-12 years now

Sebastian County

they have body cams that they use for both (they wear them high on shoulders) for about 3.5 years. Before that, they had dash cams only for about 15 years

Franklin County

They do not have dashcams

They do have some body cams but not for all officers.

However, the quorum court has agreed to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to get more so there will be enough for everyone. They are expected to pass an ordinance to use the funds to buy more at their next meeting.

