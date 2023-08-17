Manhunt underway for Arkansas man accused of sex crimes against children

Tyler Watkins, an Arkansas man accused of multiple sex crimes against children, was set to appear in a West Memphis courtroom when officers discovered he had fled.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — According to reports, a manhunt is underway for an Arkansas man accused of multiple sex crimes against children.

Tyler Watkins was set to appear in a West Memphis courtroom on multiple charges from 2022, however, he never showed up.

Officers checked his home and discovered his ankle monitor had been cut off and Watkins had fled. It's now been close to 20 hours since the search for Watkins began.

He's accused of rape, child grooming, child pornography, and several other sex crimes involving children. Watkins is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Many residents in the area have been questioning why would Watkins be released with serious pending charges.

"They didn't even know that this guy was working, some kind of way, he was supposed to be on a monitor and he was going to work and they didn't know he was going to work, they actually weren't keeping up with this guy. This guy is a real predator. He shouldn't have been allowed bond," said a neighbor.

The search is currently being led by the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department, with assistance from Marion and West Memphis police.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Watkins's arrest.