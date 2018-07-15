MARSHALL, Ark. (KTHV) - The Searcy County Sheriff's Department is searching for Matthew Clayton Armstrong, an inmate who escaped from the Searcy County Jail.

Armstrong was arrested with first-degree murder charges and is considered dangerous. Law enforcement is actively looking for him, though they are releasing limited information in case Armstrong has access to social media.

He escaped last night around 9 p.m. with fellow inmate Jason Brannon, who was taken back into custody 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Armstrong has been locked up since his arrest in March when he was accused of shooting a woman in the head after initially calling it into police saying she had killed herself. He was sitting in jail on a million-dollar bond -- an amount reaffirmed by a judge last month.

There are no reports on how the inmates escaped, but Searcy deputies are suggesting residents lock their doors, windows and cars.

If you have any information, please call 911.

