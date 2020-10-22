Searcy man arrested after two small kittens found burned to death

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jeremy Lemons has been arrested on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Deputies responded to a home on Blair Street in Searcy around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday regarding animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, deputies learned two small kittens belonging to the residence had been burned to death and one had injury to its tail.

Jeremy Lemons, 42, was developed as a suspect. Lemons was bonding out of the White County Detention Center on unrelated charges and was brought back to be interviewed about the deceased animals.

Deputies say Lemons provided a statement regarding his involvement and was arrested on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, class D felonies, and booked into the White County Detention Center.