Searcy man fatally stabbed Tuesday night, police investigating

SEARCY, Ark. — On Tuesday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8:40 p.m. officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to North Spring Street in Searcy for a medical assist call.

When officers arrived they were informed that a physical altercation took place, resulting in 38-year-old Bryan Holt, of Searcy, being stabbed.

Holt was transported to Unity Health by NorthStar Ambulance Service where he later died due to his injuries.

This case is still being investigated by Detectives. No charges have been filed at this time.