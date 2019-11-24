SEARCY, Ark. — According to the Searcy Police Department, police responded to calls reporting gunshots at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and found one male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Searcy police ask that if you have any information related to the case to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.

More on this story as it develops.