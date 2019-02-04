SEARCY, Ark. — On Tuesday, April 2 at approximately 1 a.m., officers with the Searcy Police Department were called to the area of Rebecca Lane for four suspicious individuals with dark hoodies walking around the neighborhood.

When officers arrived they attempted to make contact with the individuals who then fled the scene. All four were apprehended by multiple officers that had responded.

After speaking with the suspects, it was determined that they were in the process of breaking into several vehicles. After further questioning, it was determined that these same four were responsible for approximately 40 other breaking and entering cases over the last several weeks as well as more in other jurisdictions.

Ryan Vineyard, 19, Cheyenne Brown, 18, and Harley Selvidge, 20, all residents of Searcy, were arrested and transported to the White County Law Enforcement Center and charged with multiple counts of Breaking and Entering a Class D Felony.

The fourth suspect, a juvenile, was released to their parents with pending charges.