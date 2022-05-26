x
Crime

Searcy police say husband killed wife then himself

Police say Frank Ollis murder his wife Jesayia before killing himself. An investigation is underway.

SEARCY, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers were doing a welfare check at a house on the 300 block of N. Ella around 3:45 p.m. after a relative couldn't get anyone to answer the door.

Once officers got inside they found the bodies of 36-year-old Frank Ollis and 23-year-old Jesayia Ollis.

Police say that based on evidence they have that Frank murdered his wife before committing suicide.

An official investigation is still ongoing and no official cause of death has been announced for either person.

Both bodies have been sent to the state crime lab.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

