Searcy police identify human remains found in woods

Officials located the remains in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar St., later identifying them as 36-year-old Joshua Douglas Baker of Bismarck.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEARCY, Ark. — On June 16, the Searcy Police Department was notified of possible human remains in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street.

Upon arrival, officers located skeletal remains and confirmed them to be human.

The remains were collected and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where they were late identified as 36-year-old Joshua Douglas Baker of Bismarck.

Anyone with information about his death or who may have been associated with him over the last few months has been urged to contact the Searcy Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038.