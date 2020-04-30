SEARCY, Ark. — On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:19 p.m., officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Randall Drive in Searcy.

When officers arrived they found a male, later identified as 38-year-old Eric Kalas of Searcy, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kalas was transported to Unity Health Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

After investigating, the Searcy police identified 18-year-old Robert Hurd as the suspect who shot and killed Kalas.

Searcy police are currently looking for Hurd. Hurd is facing charges of Capital Murder class Y Felony, Aggravated Robbery class Y Felony, and Theft of Property class D Felony.

SEARCY POLICE DEPARTMENT

He is to be considered armed and dangerous and is currently out on bond for two counts of Attempted Murder on a separate case. Hurd is described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Hurd’s whereabouts is asked to call the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.

It is also believed that Hurd could be in the Memphis area.

