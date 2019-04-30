On Tuesday, April 30, at 3:15 a.m., the Searcy Police Department responded to the Valero (Big Red), located at 710 East Beebe Capps in reference to an armed robbery.

Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store and immediately confronted the store clerk. One of the suspects displayed a handgun to the clerk during the robbery while the other suspect went around the counter to the cash register.

The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects were described as males wearing dark clothing. One suspect had on a black beanie with a partial face mask and the other suspect had on a Teddy Bear mask.

Anyone with any information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-279-1038.