FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office says authorities are investigating the death of an inmate who was in custody at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

In a press release, Capt. Philip Pevehouse said Wednesday the inmate was found not breathing early Tuesday morning during a routine cell check. Pevehouse said the inmate was transported "within minutes" to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there by emergency personnel.

The sheriff's office would not release any details about the inmate or about the inmate's death, citing state police investigations into the circumstances. The sheriff's office is also internally investigating departmental policies for holding inmates.

The detention center has 356 beds. According to a spokesperson, there are currently 390 inmates at the jail being monitored by 68 deputies.

