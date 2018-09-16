FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in Sebastian County are investigating the death of a disabled jail inmate who was discovered severely injured in his cell.

Officials say 25-year-old John David Davenport was declared dead on Saturday, three days after he was taken to a hospital in Fort Smith.

Sheriff's Capt. Philip Pevehouse says Davenport was transported Wednesday morning after a deputy noticed him on the floor of his cell just 10 minutes after Davenport had spoken to the same deputy. The deputy reported that Davenport may have struck his head.

Pevehouse says Davenport suffered from seizures and took medication for them. He was in protective custody due to his mental disability and his condition was checked every 15 minutes.

Peverhouse says officials are unsure whether Davenport's injury was due to a fall or seizure.

