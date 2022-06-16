Sebastian County deputies posted photos on Facebook of their K-9 Goose and what appears to be bags of drugs and $100 bills.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — "Incredible! K9-Goose does it again!"

On Thursday, June 16, Sebastian County deputies posted photos on Facebook of their K-9 Goose and what appears to be bags of drugs and $100 bills.

According to the post, a man was stopped for a traffic violation when Goose "quickly alerted" deputies who had observed "suspicious behavior" from the suspect.

The man, authorities say, had been trafficking nearly a pound of fentanyl and a pound of meth. Once Goose alerted the deputies, they found the alleged drugs along with money.

The suspect was arrested but no other information has been released at this time.

The 12/21 Judicial Task Force and the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident which is ongoing.

