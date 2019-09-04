According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, 22-year-old Jaylon Lowe has been arrested for the murder of Detric Releford.

Lowe is the second person to be arrested regarding this case, after 21-year-old Emaiahrea Johnson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on April 8, 2019.

On Friday, April 5, Pine Bluff police responded to reports of gunshots at the intersection of 26th Ave. and Orange Street, that left left one man dead.

Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Detric Releford in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Releford died from his injuries.