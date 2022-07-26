Second day of Kayvon Ward trial offers look at what happened after shooting

As the trial of Kayvon Ward continues, the second day offered a better understanding of what happened after Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot and killed.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The second day of Kayvon Ward's trial brought a better look at what happened after Officer Brent Scrimshire of the Hot Springs Police Department was shot and killed in March of 2020.

The prosecution brought witnesses to talk about the hours and days following the incident when autopsies and evidence collecting occurred.

Witnesses included some of the medical experts who treated Scrimshire and Ward in the hospital and those who performed the autopsy of Scrimshire.

Multiple Arkansas State Police investigators who took photos of the backyard where Scrimshire was shot and the car Ward was driving were questioned on Tuesday.

This was a stark contrast to Monday when members of the Hot Springs Police Department were questioned.

One officer held back tears while describing Scrimshire as his "best friend."

Weapons used by Scrimshire, Officer Anthony Larkin, and Ward were presented, as well as Scrimshire's duty belt and bulletproof vest.

The afternoon was spent discussing the ballistic analysis of the weapons fired that night.

The prosecution has led the past two days, calling on 31 witnesses and presenting over 130 pieces of evidence.

Defense attorney Bill James has said in passing that he expects to call his witnesses starting Wednesday.