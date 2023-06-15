Police: Second man arrest for involvement in May homicide

Police say a second suspect was arrested in Memphis, Tenn., on May 25 after a traffic stop.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has arrested a second man for his involvement in a fatal shooting of a Maumelle man at the Rest Inn Motel off Pritchard Drive on May 13.

Authorities said Quincy Carter, 37, of Memphis, was arrested in Memphis, Tenn., on May 25 during a traffic stop on a felony warrant for capital murder.

He was brought back to Arkansas on June 13, where he is currently held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

Carter's arrest comes one day after Little Rock police arrested Dedrick Brigance, 30, of Memphis, for his involvement in the shooting.

NLRPD is still investigating the fatal shooting that killed Jeremiah Broadus, 38.

Officers responded to shots fired at the Rest Inn around 1:05 a.m. on May 13 and found Broadus with a gunshot wound on the ground.

According to authorities, he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from the injury.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Covurn at (501) 771-7155.

Police said those with information could remain anonymous.