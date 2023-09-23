Police: 'Serial' sexual assault suspect could have victims in North Little Rock

The North Little Rock Police Department announced on social media that a sexual assault suspect arrested in Los Angeles could have victims in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man who was arrested in Los Angeles for multiple counts of forcible rape, stalking, and domestic violence may have victims in North Little Rock, according to police.

The North Little Rock Police Department posted on social media that 41-year-old Terrance Hawkins was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in April 2023. Police say he has a "long history" of using social media to find victims, briefly date them before abusing them as well as filming them during intercourse.

Hawkins previously lived in North Little Rock and police believe there are victims in the North Little Rock area.

Since his arrest, investigators have reportedly identified at least 16 potential victims.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact detectives with LAPD at (213) 709-9017 or 1-877-527-3247 on the weekend or during non-business hours.