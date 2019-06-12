LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Department of Justice, five individuals and an attorney were charged with defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of over $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against.

According to the indictment, four sisters, one of their daughters, and a lawyer collectively submitted false claims concerning discrimination against farmers who are black, Hispanic, or female.

A tax-preparer was also hired by the women to falsify tax returns, which resulted in failure to report over $4.6 million to the IRS.

The indictment states the five women, from 2008 to 2017, solicited people to file false claims, asserting they were discriminated against when they tried to get assistance from USDA for their farming operations.

Lynda Charles, Rosie Bryant, Delois Bryant, and Brenda Sherpell are the four sisters being charged. The daughter of Lynda Charles, Niki Charles, is the fifth defendant.

A sixth defendant, Everett Martindale, worked as an attorney and acted as the legal representative for most of the claimants that the five women recruited. A seventh defendant, Jerry Green, worked as a tax-preparer, and the indictment alleges that he filed false tax returns for some of the claimants.

The claims were submitted under two programs: the Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation (BFDL) Settlement and the Hispanic and Women Farmers and Ranchers (HWFR) Litigation.

Both programs resulted in a claims process that farmers could make a claim for financial relief if they believed they had been discriminated against.

The indictment alleges that 192 claims were made, almost all of which were successful, resulting in a loss of over $11.5 million. The indictment also alleges that all 192 claims were false, and most were made by individuals who had not even attempted to farm.

The indictment alleges that Martindale would deposit claim checks into his law firm trust account, issue a check from that trust account to the claimant, and withhold his attorney fee. For both BFDL and HWFR, attorney fees were restricted to $1,500 per claimant. The indictment alleges that the four sisters entered an agreement with Martindale in which they would split the attorney fee. The sisters also demanded and received additional money from the claimants themselves.

The money received from a claim was income that should have been reported on the claimant’s tax return. The indictment alleges that the four sisters arranged for defendant Jerry Green to provide tax preparation services for the claimants they had recruited. The indictment further alleges that Green falsified the tax returns in order to create a tax refund. The conspiracy resulted in false tax items totaling $4,615,009.

According to the indictment, three of the sisters -- Lynda Charles, Rosie Bryant, and Delois Bryant -- filed false tax returns of their own and laundered money through purchases of numerous homes and properties.

The indictment also alleges that they laundered money through cashier’s checks and payments on a student loan for Charles’ daughter.

In October, the United States government filed a civil case to forfeit several properties that were purchased using money traceable to the crimes charged in this indictment.

RELATED: Banks want to mine your spending data for extra revenue

RELATED: Former Little Rock lobbyist sentenced to 7 years for bribing Arkansas state lawmakers