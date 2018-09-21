NEW YORK – A 52-year-old woman is accused of slashing herself early Friday morning and then turning the blade on five other people, including three infants.

CBS New York reports it happened around 3:45 a.m. inside a home operating as a daycare in Flushing, Queens.

All three infants stabbed were girls, according to New York Police Department spokesperson Juanita Holmes. One of the girls is in critical but stable condition, Holmes said.

The girls' ages are 3 days old, 20 days old and 1 month, according to CBS New York reporter Natalie Duddridge.

Police said the father of a child was stabbed in the leg and a female coworker was also wounded.

Nine total babies lived in the daycare, Holmes said.

The daycare had paperwork indicating it is a legal child care facility, according to Holmes.

First responders took the suspect and victims to New York–Presbyterian/Queens hospital.

Investigators also recovered two knives from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say 9 babies were in the house on 161st Street in Flushing.

3 were stabbed, all girls. One just 3 days old. The other 2 girls 20 days old & 1 month old. The suspect was also in the home, a 52-year old woman found with her wrist slashed in the basement. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/RTHdNZFmQH — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) September 21, 2018

