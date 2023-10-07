Suspect taken into custody after shooting at Sheridan Heights Apartments

A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting and a fire at Sheridan Heights Apartments on Monday.

SHERIDAN, Arkansas — An investigation is underway into an incident at the Sheridan Heights Apartments that happened on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, just before 3:00 p.m. there was both a fire and a shooting at the apartment complex.

Once police arrived, they found a shooting victim. They also found a second victim who was dead inside the apartment.

The fire has since been put out and a person has been taken into custody.

There's no information on what caused the fire, or what led up to the shooting. There's also no information on the identity of the suspect, or what charges they face.