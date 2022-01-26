Sheridan woman found dead on Fairhaven Road in Saline County

On January 24, sheriff's deputies found a body near Fairhaven Road on the east end of Saline County.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — On Monday, Jan. 24, at 10:30 a.m., the Saline County sheriff's deputies went to an area near Fairhaven Road on the east end of Saline County.

Deputies located the body of a female, but could not find an I.D.

After the body was sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death and identification, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Kaye Keenzel of Sheridan.