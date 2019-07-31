According to U.S. Marshals, they are looking for two escaped inmates.
Wesley Gullett, 30, and Christopher Sanderson, 34, escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff, the inmates could have escaped between 12 a.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
U.S. Marshals got the call around 4:30 a.m on Wednesday, July 31.
Sheriff Woods said the inmates put a “dummy” in their beds and the guards did not do a physical check to make sure they were in the beds.
Gullett, who is from Russellville, was arrested in February with 53 white supremacists from the New Aryan Empire as part of Operation To The Dirt. He is reportedly the president of the New Aryan Empire.
RELATED: 54 white supremacists arrested for multiple violent crimes in Russellville
The charges against Gullett include:
- Attempted murder in aid of racketeering
- Conspiracy to violate RICO
- Assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Felon in possession of a firearm
Sanderson was charged in September for:
- Maintaining a drug premises
- Simultaneous possession of drug and firearms
- Possession of firearm by certain persons
- Possession of drugs with purpose to deliver
Both prisoners were in jail on federal indictments, and multiple agencies are looking for them. They are considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call your local police department or U.S. Marshals at (501) 324-6256.