According to U.S. Marshals, they are looking for two escaped inmates.

Wesley Gullett, 30, and Christopher Sanderson, 34, escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff, the inmates could have escaped between 12 a.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

U.S. Marshals got the call around 4:30 a.m on Wednesday, July 31.

Sheriff Woods said the inmates put a “dummy” in their beds and the guards did not do a physical check to make sure they were in the beds.

Gullett, who is from Russellville, was arrested in February with 53 white supremacists from the New Aryan Empire as part of Operation To The Dirt. He is reportedly the president of the New Aryan Empire.

RELATED: 54 white supremacists arrested for multiple violent crimes in Russellville

The charges against Gullett include:

Attempted murder in aid of racketeering

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Felon in possession of a firearm

Sanderson was charged in September for:

Maintaining a drug premises

Simultaneous possession of drug and firearms

Possession of firearm by certain persons

Possession of drugs with purpose to deliver

Both prisoners were in jail on federal indictments, and multiple agencies are looking for them. They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call your local police department or U.S. Marshals at (501) 324-6256.