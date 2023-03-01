Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County

The Garland County Communications Center received a call on January 1 in reference to the body of a deceased male found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North.

Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to the scene and made contact with the property owner, James Hughes.

According to Hughes, he was checking his game cameras and saw what appeared to be a deceased white male.

The scene has been turned over to Investigators with the Garland County Criminal Investigations Division.