Rusty Draper, 46, was over 2 years into his life sentence for capital murder when he died on March 31, 2019.

Draper pleaded guilty to murdering 17-year-old Austin Moody in a drunken rage, reportedly after stalking him for a month. The state of Arkansas charged him with Murder in the First Degree with a sentence of life in prison.

On March 31, 2019, at 11:03 p.m., Draper was found in need of medical assistance in an inmate barracks, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Responding staff immediately transported Draper to the unit infirmary for medical treatment. Draper's condition continued to deteriorate and was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

The Arkansas State Police will be conducting an investigation into his death, as well as an internal investigation conducted by the Arkansas Department of Correction.

More on this story as it develops.

