SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers in conjunction with the Sherwood Police Department is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the fatal hit and run accident with a bicyclist on Highway 107 in Sherwood, Ark. at approximately 7:43 p.m., on July 18, 2019.

RELATED: Sherwood police still looking for car possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

John Mundell was traveling southbound on Highway 107 between Oakdale Road and Millers Pointe when he was struck by a vehicle.

Mundell was killed during the collision, but the driver of the car did not stop to offer aid or assistance to Mundell.

The investigation has led investigators to a video of a 2001 to 2006 year model, silver or gray, Hyundai Elantra GT, four-door hatchback. The vehicle could have damage to the front passenger side.

The investigators need help identifying the driver or occupants of the car that hit Mundell.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers for information identifying and leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Mundell.

If anyone has information about this please contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501)835-1425 of the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (501)340-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Sherwood police need help identifying car possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

RELATED: Deadly Sherwood cyclist hit-and-run prompts driver awareness

RELATED: Sherwood police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash with cyclist