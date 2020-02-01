SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police say they now have a person of interest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in July 2019. He has been identified as 51-year-old Cecil Daren Ferrell, who is also known by "Slick."

Police have been looking for the person who killed 59-year-old cyclist John Mundell since a car hit him from behind on July 18, 2019. He was transported to UAMS where he died from his injuries.

The investigation led investigators to a video of a 2001 to 2006 year model, silver or gray, Hyundai Elantra GT, four-door hatchback. The vehicle could have damage to the front passenger side.

A 2001 Hyundai Elantra with similar damages as shown in the video has been seized by police. Ferrell is the owner of the vehicle, but it has not yet been confirmed it's the same vehicle from the video.

The Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers offered a reward of $1,000 for any information identifying or leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Mundell's death.

If you know of Ferrell's whereabouts, please contact the Sherwood Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-834-8799. You can also contact the Sherwood Police Department after hours at 501-835-1425.

RELATED: Sherwood police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash with cyclist

RELATED: Sherwood PD now offering $1,000 reward for July fatal hit-and-run