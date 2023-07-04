Sherwood police investigate shooting at the Links apartments

When officers arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the neck and a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is investigating a shooting at The Links at Sherwood apartment complex at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at 3496 E. Kiehl Avenue, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the neck and a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to authorities, both were transported to a local hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Sherwood police said three suspects are in custody, and detectives are conducting interviews.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425 or email cid@sherwoodpolice.org.