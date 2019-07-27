The Sherwood Police Department are asking for help in identifying the person driving this vehicle on July 18 at approximately 7:40 p.m. in the Sherwood area, specifically Hwy 107.

Sherwood Police

If you have any information, please contact the Sherwood Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 501-835-1425 or 501-834-8799.

You may also email your information to jfarquharson@sherwoodpolice.org or ealvis@sherwoodpolice.org.

You may remain anonymous.