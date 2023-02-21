Sherwood Police searching for person of interest in hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident.
Heath Barrentine is described as being about 5'5" in height and weighing about 175 pounds.
He is wanted for questioning in regard to a hit-and-run accident that happened just before 5:00 p.m. on February 19 at the intersection of Kiehl Avenue and Shelby Road in Sherwood.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425. You can also reach out to the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 834-8799.