SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old suspect wanted for shooting an apartment.

According to police, Brandon Dorn is wanted for a terroristic act that happened on March 31. Police said Dorn shot multiple rounds into an apartment window where a child was sleeping at around 5 a.m.

Officials say Dorn could be around the Little Rock, Camp Robinson, or West Memphis areas.

