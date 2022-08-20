Sherwood officer shoots at suspect who drove toward them, police say

Sherwood police officers responded to a shots fired call at the New Brittany apartments. The suspect, Antione Thompson, fled in a vehicle.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police officers responded to a call at the New Brittany apartments off of Jacksonville Cutoff in reference to a report of shots fired.

Officers witnessed a male fleeing the scene in an older model maroon Chevrolet Tahoe.

The suspect drove towards one of the officers, which led him to shoot and strike the vehicle.

No known injuries occurred during this incident.

The vehicle fled the area and the suspect, later identified as Antione Thompson, turned himself in on Monday, August 22.

He is being charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member.