Sherwood woman charged for hit-and-run pedestrian death

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have charged 72-year-old Candace Conners of Sherwood in connection to a hit-and-run that left one dead.

Conners turned herself in to the Pulaski County District Court on February 17, 2023.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Lawrence “Gage” Gates of Jacksonville.

Gates was found dead on September 2, 2022, in a yard adjacent to State Highway 107 near West Cleland Road in Pulaski County. 

Gates’ mother told officials that she last saw her son at 3 p.m. on the previous day.

Investigators determined that Gates was struck by a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk, which was later located in Cabot. 

Evidence collected from the vehicle confirmed that DNA present belonged to Conners.

