Sherwood woman charged for hit-and-run pedestrian death

72-year-old Candace Conners of Sherwood has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left 22-year-old Lawrence “Gage” Gates dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have charged 72-year-old Candace Conners of Sherwood in connection to a hit-and-run that left one dead.

Conners turned herself in to the Pulaski County District Court on February 17, 2023.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Lawrence “Gage” Gates of Jacksonville.

Gates was found dead on September 2, 2022, in a yard adjacent to State Highway 107 near West Cleland Road in Pulaski County.

Gates’ mother told officials that she last saw her son at 3 p.m. on the previous day.

Investigators determined that Gates was struck by a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk, which was later located in Cabot.