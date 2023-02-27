Sherwood woman charged for hit-and-run pedestrian death

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have charged 72-year-old Candace Conners of Sherwood in connection to a hit-and-run that left one dead.
Conners turned herself in to the Pulaski County District Court on February 17, 2023.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Lawrence “Gage” Gates of Jacksonville.
Gates was found dead on September 2, 2022, in a yard adjacent to State Highway 107 near West Cleland Road in Pulaski County.
Gates’ mother told officials that she last saw her son at 3 p.m. on the previous day.
Investigators determined that Gates was struck by a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk, which was later located in Cabot.
Evidence collected from the vehicle confirmed that DNA present belonged to Conners.