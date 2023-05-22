Prime Video to release Duggar family documentary

All four episodes of the series "Shiny Happy People" will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on June 2.

ARKANSAS, USA — Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries that promises to "expose the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality TV’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radically controversial organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP)."

Amazon studios say that a number of ex-IBLP survivors come forward in the documentary and reveal the abusive practices that "kept them in a living nightmare."

For the first time, Jill Duggar Dillard is set to go on the record with her own story, joined by family and close family friends who witnessed what went on behind the scenes firsthand.

Amazon studios claim that "while details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril."

