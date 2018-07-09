HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - According to Hot Springs police, there was a shooting at the Valero gas station on Central Avenue at 3:24 p.m. today, Sept. 6.

An off-duty officer observed the shooting and then advised dispatch that the suspect fled the scene. After the officer gave dispatch a description of the suspect, on-duty officers located him a few blocks away.

During the investigation, police discovered that 18-year-old Christopher Deshawn Stewart II was in an argument with the victim, 40-year-old Anthony Sisk outside the gas station. During the argument, Stewart pulled a pistol and shot Sisk in the leg.

Responding officers applied a tourniquet to Sisk's leg to stop the bleeding. He is suffering a non-life threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital.

Stewart has been charged with first-degree battery, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. He is being held at the Garland County Detention Center on a zero bond.

© 2018 KTHV