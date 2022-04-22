Police: Four people killed in Stone County miles apart

Stone County deputies and the Arkansas State Police are investigating four homicides at two separate crime scenes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STONE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, officers are investigating after four people were fatally shot in Stone County.

Police say the homicides occurred at two separate homes, located one-quarter mile apart.

Law enforcement is currently investigating these cases independently, as no evidence has been confirmed to relate the two shootings.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office contacted state police late Thursday night, April 21, requesting detectives to be sent to a residence on Northcutt Road, located off Arkansas Highway 5.

Around 2 p.m., a woman and her son, both residents of the home located south of Mountain View, were found dead by a family member.

The victims were identified as Shirley Watters, 77, and James Watters, 55. Agents investigating the case found evidence indicating both victims were wounded by gunfire.

About 8 hours later, detectives were called to a second crime scene located north of the first residence.

William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, were discovered dead inside their home, both apparent victims of gunshot wounds.

The bodies in each case have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death and provide detectives with an approximate time of death.

In a 10:30 a.m. update on the Stone County Sheriff's Facebook page, Arkansas State police and deputies are still investigating, but said there is no eminent threat of an active shooter to the public at this time.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.