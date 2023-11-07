Jacksonville police investigating shooting, 2 persons of interest in custody

The Jacksonville Police Department says two persons of interest are in custody after a shooting at the Willow Bend Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile at the Willow Bend Apartments on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 911 call at approximately 5:44 p.m. and found the juvenile, who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said two persons of interest are in custody, and detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence and conducting interviews.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Sgt. Jones with the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3191 or the after-hours non-emergency number at (501) 985-2802.