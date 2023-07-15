One dead, another injured after shooting in Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 3600 block of East Lake Drive early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting after finding one man dead in the 3600 block of East Lake Drive early Saturday morning.

Authorities said they responded to a report of gunshots around 4 a.m. and found a pistol on the road. While identifying the gun, officers found an unresponsive man lying about 50 feet east of the road with a gunshot wound.

A Jefferson County Deputy Corner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Shortly after, Pine Bluff officers found another man injured in the area. He was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the injured man ran from East Lake and through a small, wooded area before stopping and asking for help.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said there's no information on a possible suspect, and the victim's identity won't be released at this time.

This is the 12th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine Bluff detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.