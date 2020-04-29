LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers and detectives are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting on the 2900 block of Romine Road.

Officers were called to the scene near Vanderbilt Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to process the scene.

More on this story as it develops.

