Shooting in Marianna leaves two dead, one injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lee County authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured near the corner of Martin Luther King Street and Florida Street on Saturday in Marianna.

According to Lee County Coroner Robert Kennedy, one man was shot to death just after 2 p.m. and a second shooting victim died at a nearby hospital.

The lone survivor of the shooting was air-lifted to a Memphis hospital where their condition is unknown.