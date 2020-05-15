LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to a Little Rock Police report, officers are investigating after a man was shot at a Taco Bell on the 9600 block of N. Rodney Parham Road.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers made contact with the manager who told police around 2:20 a.m., the victim tried to enter the restaurant to buy food, but the manager told the victim the restaurant was not open.

The manager said the victim became irate, walked away from the Taco Bell and began arguing with a customer who was parked in front of the restaurant.

She then reported the customer pointed a gun at the victim through from the vehicle and fired two shots. Both the victim and suspect reportedly fled west from the scene.

Police located the victim behind Arby's, suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen and right arm. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is an on-going investigation.

We will edit this story with updates and it progresses.

