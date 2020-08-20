1 woman injured after shooting on Ludwig, Little Rock police report

According to the report, three individuals were helping their friends move some furniture when "out of nowhere," shots were fired from across the street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, a woman is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after being struck by gunfire on Ludwig Street before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The condition of the injured woman has not been released.

Although no other injuries were sustained, several neighbors later reported their house had been struck by gunfire. The house where the incident occurred was also struck by gunfire.

While investigating the scene, several neighbors notified detectives they had surveillance cameras in use.

At this time, no suspect is in custody.