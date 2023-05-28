Investigation underway after Marianna shooting leaves one dead, four injured

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in Marianna left one person dead and four others injured.

MARIANNA, Ark. — The Marianna Police Department has asked the Criminal Investigation Division of Arkansas State Police to investigate a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

According to reports, at around 11:00 p.m., police were called with reports of a shooting in the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot on Chestnut St.

When they arrived, officers found several people who had been shot.

37-year-old Olanda Bender of Jonesboro was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old, 27-year-old, and 20-year-old were also taken to a nearby hospital and are all in critical condition.

A 31-year-old was also airlifted to a hospital in Memphis and his condition remains unknown.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

The details of what happened are limited at this time but we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.