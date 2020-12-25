1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock

Upon arrival, officers found three individuals suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. One of the victims died; the others are still being treated.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers received a call of an explosion and shots fired on the east side of McCain Mall around 6:12 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had been involved in a collision on Warden Road.

Officers say three individuals inside the vehicle were suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital, where one of them died from their wounds.

The body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The other two individuals are still being treated for their wounds.

Officers determined the reports of an "explosion" were mistaken for the echo of a firearm being discharged.

At this time, the identities of all parties involved are not being released.

This is the early stages of an extensive and ongoing investigation. Detectives are asking that if anyone has information that could help to please call the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or 501-758-1234.