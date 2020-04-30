CONWAY, Ark. — According to the Conway Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, April 30.

Officers say a woman called 911, alerting the department of gun shots being fired call near Rock Creek Apartments on 2nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim later died at the hospital.

Detectives are now investigating.

More on this story as it develops.

