CONWAY, Ark. — According to the Conway Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, April 30.
Officers say a woman called 911, alerting the department of gun shots being fired call near Rock Creek Apartments on 2nd Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim later died at the hospital.
Detectives are now investigating.
More on this story as it develops.
