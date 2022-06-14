Police: Shooting in North Little Rock leaves man with life-threatening injuries

The North Little Rock Police department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday leaving a man with life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a shooting on Tuesday just after 6:00 p.m.

According to reports, when officers arrived to the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, they found a male victim that had been shot.

The victim was quickly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident, you please reach out to the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at (501) 680-8439 or contact Detective Gibbons at (501) 771- 7149.